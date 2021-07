GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has died from injuries sustained during an aggravated assault.

Greensboro police were called to the 200 block of East Whittington Street for an assault call around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. They found one victim on the scene.

The victim, Keyona Deasia Walker, 21, succumbed to her injuries Monday morning.

This is now being investigated as a homicide and anyone with any information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.