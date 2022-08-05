ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was shot in the foot after a “struggle” police say.

Just after 2 a.m., Asheboro police responded to Walnut Street about someone with a gunshot wound. A man inside the home had been shot in the foot and was taken to the hospital.

Police say that there was a “struggle” inside the home and then the victim was shot. Detectives are working to talk with “numerous” people who were inside the home when the shooting happened.

This is an ongoing investigation and should anyone have information regarding this incident should call Randolph County Crimestoppers at (336) 672-7463.