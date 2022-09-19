KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a man allegedly shot another man during an argument.

According to Kernersville Police Department, officers were called to East Bodenhamer Street around 5:45 p.m. Sunday about a shooting.

Two men were arguing and during the argument, one of the men pulled out a gun and began to shoot at two people. One of them was hit. His injuries are not live-threatening.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Kernersville Police Department.