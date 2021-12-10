Police investigate 2 separate overnight shootings in Winston-Salem; victims in serious condition

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police in Winston-Salem are investigating two separate shootings.

Around 10:45 p.m. officers got a call about a man in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds on Old Walkertown Road. Police determined that the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Conley Street, but didn’t find any suspects or additional victims at the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Then just before 11 p.m. officers received a call about shots fired on the 3000 block of North Patterson Avenue. As they investigated, they located a person with multiple gunshot wounds to the leg and torso in a field behind a house.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition.

Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.