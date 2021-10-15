Police in standoff with barricaded person at West Meadowview Road, Old Chapman Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is barricaded in a home at West Meadowview Road and Old Chapman Street in Greensboro, according to police.

Before 8:30 a.m. Friday, officers were engaged in a standoff with a suspect at the home.

Police have not released any information regarding the circumstances that led to the standoff.

No one has been injured, and no shots have been fired.

The roads are closed with officers investigate.

FOX8 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information. Check back for updates.

