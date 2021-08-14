Police in Greensboro, Winston-Salem investigating weekend shootings; 2 in hospital in critical condition

(WGHP) — Police in Greensboro and Winston-Salem are investigating after shootings on Saturday.

At 2:13 a.m., Greensboro officers responded to Shooters on 3407 W. Gate City Blvd. when they were told about a shooting, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Responding officers found one person who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

No suspect information was available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

At 1:30 am, Winston-Salem officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Northwest Boulevard when they were told about a shooting, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers found two victims who had been shot.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment and are listed in critical condition.

Police say unknown suspects shot at the victims from a vehicle.

This investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.