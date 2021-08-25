Police identify Thomasville woman killed by train

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have identified a woman fatally struck by a train Monday.

Mary Fowler, of Thomasville, was struck by an Amtrak train Monday night and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police responded to a call of a person hit by a train just after 8 p.m. Monday night around the 300 block of West Main Street.

According to the engineer, Fowler crossed in front of the train and the train was unable to stop in time. The train was originally traveling at 79 mph. Amtrak Northbound Train 78 was traveling to Raleigh from Charlotte with around 30 people on board. No other injuries were reported.

Police are investigating, but the incident is not considered suspicious at this time.