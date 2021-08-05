Police charge 3 people, including 2 teens, in connection to drive-bys plaguing Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington Police Department has made arrests in connection to drive-by shootings that have been plaguing areas of Burlington throughout the summer.

There haven’t been any reports of anyone being hit by shots, but vehicles and homes have been damaged in several separate incidents.

The police department says that they determined that two groups have been responsible for the incidents, which they call ‘targeted’.

As a result of their investigation, Burlington police have arrested Kevin Ramon Leathers, 21, Jarrod Raekwon Rone, 19, and Jamari Tysean Swift, 18.

Burlington police are asking for the community’s assistance to get more information about these events and other related shootings.

Call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 if you have any information.