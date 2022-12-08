A SaddleBronc rider is lit up by a spotlight as he hangs tough during an outdoor night rodeo performance at a large rodeo (panning, motion blur effect).

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — “Blank near me” is one of the most common things people use Google to find. Whether it be food, employment, or services everyone wants to know where the nearest thing is.

Logically, you would think that people search for the same basic needs near them. Right?

If you call the Triad home, you may think you would have an even easier time guessing what the most pressing questions on the minds of the people of the Piedmont are. Right?

Well, some of the results may surprise you.

Here are the top 10 trending “near me” searches from the Piedmont Triad.

#1: “Rodeo near me”

That’s right, the most pressing question on the mind of people in the Triad in 2022 was “where is the nearest rodeo?”

Hey, who doesn’t love a good rodeo these days?

#2: “4th of July events near me”

Coming in second place is a far more expected search for July 4 events.

For those without an invitation to a local barbecue, this was a must-search.

#3: “Comedy shows near me”

While the rodeo is clearly king on the Triad entertainment scene, stand-up comedians are permitted to make their living once the rodeo clown finishes his routine.

#4: “Cheapest gas near me”

Times are tough, and so were gas prices throughout large parts of 2022.

But hey, folks need a way to make it to the rodeo without breaking open their piggy banks.

#5: “Remote jobs near me”

Hey, with gas prices these days who wants to leave the home? Besides, those rodeo tickets aren’t going to pay for themselves.

In fact, the Triad searched for “remote jobs near me” more than anyplace else in the country.

#6: “Power outage near me”

Electricity is as essential to our everyday lives as quality rodeo entertainment.

#7: “Gas prices near me”

The people of the Piedmont leave no stone unturned when it comes to planning their rodeo trips.

#8: “Car shows near me”

Are we sure that Jay Leno does not have a home in the Triad?

#9: “Liquidation stores near me”

The guy who brought the “I sold my house for rodeo tickets” sign was not joking.

#10: “Seafood boil near me:

Never let anyone tell you that shrimp isn’t essential.

Some other notable gems from trending search data include:

The blue jay was the most trending animal in the Triad and the Triad is the only place where that is the case.

Egg bites were the Triad’s top trending recipe for 2022.

Rap was the most searched-for music genre.

“Rodeo near me” was searched twice as much as it was in 2021.

View all of the findings as well as search trends for more North Carolina places here.