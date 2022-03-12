Plunging temperatures could be ‘catastrophic’ for peach harvest in the Piedmont Triad

(WGHP) — With the drastic drop in temperatures we are expecting, peaches in the Piedmont Triad are in danger.

As Beverly Mooney celebrates her 18th year in business, she fears one of her most profitable crops at Millstone Creek Orchard in Ramseur will be wiped out in a one-night freeze.

“What we’re facing tomorrow night, it’s gonna be catastrophic for our peach crop this year,” Mooney said of Saturday.

She always looks forward to harvesting peaches between July 4 and the end of August, but she’s worried that she may not see many this year.

We are expecting to have below-freezing temperatures for more than 20 hours.

“Sadly if we really hit that 20 degrees, and we’re more than 12 hours under freezing, there is no shot of any of these peaches making it to a July market,” Mooney said.

The most frustrating part is that there’s nothing she can do to create a layer of protection for her 900 trees.

Last year, a late freeze ruined 70% of the orchard’s peach crop. She could see a similar loss or worse this year.

“It’s gonna be fairly significant,” Mooney said. “It’s gonna be two weeks before we really know but I am fearful it will be a 90-plus percent crop loss.”

She doesn’t know how the temperatures will impact the blackberries and apples that grow on the farm. She also grows grapes, pumpkins, blueberries and more.

“One thing I say in agriculture is we may not have a great year but if we can keep enough agrotourism opportunities here and the guests keep coming out, we live to fight another year,” Mooney said.