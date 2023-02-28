RALEIGH, N.C. – Randolph County is about to get a big infusion of cash, a bunch of new jobs and a whole new manufacturer.

That would be Axium Packaging, a national company that is making its first venture into North Carolina with a $32 million investment in Archdale.

NC Gov. Roy Cooper announced the decision by the company to bring to his state its 19th facility to mold and decorate an assortment of plastic containers for commercial products, including aerosol.

NC Gov. Roy Cooper (WGHP)

The 150,000-square-foot facility the company says it will build would employ some 118, with an overall average annual wage of $47,938, about 10% more than Randolph County’s average of $43,080.

“Axium’s choice to come to Randolph County and join North Carolina’s manufacturing community underscores our reputation as the best state to do business,” Cooper said in his release. “We offer many advantages from collaborative workforce training to a well-maintained infrastructure that will help manufacturers thrive.”

The announcement referenced a $365,000 performance-based grant from the One North Carolina Fund to help with the company’s location development, but it included no other mention of the usual state incentives. The NC Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee, which approves grants and sets parameters, canceled its scheduled telephone meeting earlier Tuesday.

One NC grants provide no upfront money, require companies to meet goals for job creation and capital investment and mandate matching participation from local governments. Randolph County has not announced a grant.

Axium, headquartered in New Albany, Ohio, where it has eight facilities, employs about 3,000 at its 18 locations in North America, stretching from Ontario, Canada, to Ontario, California. Its nearest-to-North Carolina facility is in Lawrenceville, Georgia, where there are two plants. The company says it has about 3.5 million square feet of manufacturing space, and it touts its commitment to sustainability in both materials and electric machinery.

Three members of the General Assembly who represent Randolph County all praised the decision.

State Sen. David Craven Jr. (R-Randolph) (NCGA)

State Sen. David Craven (R-Randolph) said, “Plastics represents the second-largest manufacturing sector for Randolph County.”

State Rep. Brian Biggs (R-Randolph) said the “new jobs and investment are welcomed additions to our growing economy.”

And Rep. Robert T. Reives (D-Chatham), the House minority leader, touted Axium’s decision as “a strong indicator of our economic prowess.”

Axium President Paul Judge said he was pleased with the governmental “collaboration” and assistance through an “expedited site selection process,” which he said helped focus on Archdale.

“We are excited to begin operating in 2024 and look forward to contributing to this community,” Judge said.