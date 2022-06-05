PITTSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with multiple counts of assault on a female, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At 8:40 a.m. on Thursday morning, deputies came to the 5300 block of Mt. Olive Church Road after getting reports of a “physical domestic disturbance.”

Deputies say they heard “an active disturbance” inside of the home when they arrived.

At the scene, deputies spoke with a man and a woman who appeared to be arguing inside the home and asked the man, Bryan Robert Burke, 34, to step outside and speak with them.

Burke told deputies that he and the woman had been arguing but that nothing physical had occurred.

Deputies then spoke with the woman and immediately noticed signs of “serious injury including bruising and bleeding.”

The disturbance took place in the presence of a minor who was not physically injured.

After speaking with the woman, deputies took Burke into custody at the Alamance County Detention Center.

Burke is currently being charged with the following:

Felony assault by strangulation

Misdemeanor assault on a female

Misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury in the presence of a minor

No bond has been set.