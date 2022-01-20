Pine Ridge investigation: 1 of 2 residents found in critical condition at Thomasville nursing home to be released from hospital

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police offered good news for one of the two Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center residents sent to the hospital Sunday after investigators found the nursing home understaffed and two of the residents dead.

One of the two patients is set to be discharged. Police say that the patient will transfer to a different assisted living facility.

The other patient remains in the ICU in critical condition.

Police have not released details on the state in which investigators found the two patients, and officers are still waiting for the autopsy results for the two residents who were found dead.

At 7:56 p.m. on Sunday, police say they started getting calls that people could not reach staff by phone and some residents hadn’t seen staff at the facility.

When officers arrived, they determined that staffing was “inadequate” with one licensed practical nurse and two certified nursing assistants to care for the 98 patients at the site.

Officers called in Thomasville firefighters and Davidson County EMS to help check on all of the patients. Crews were on scene until 7:30 a.m. Monday.

At the scene, officials found two of the nursing home residents dead. Two others were in critical condition. None of the four were identified.

On Sunday, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Thomasville Police Department and the Davidson County District Attorney to assist the TPD with an investigation into allegations of patient abuse at the Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center.

The investigation is ongoing.