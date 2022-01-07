Pilot Mountain woman sentenced to jail time for role in Capitol insurrection

(WGHP) — The first of six defendants from the Triad facing charges in the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, is going to prison.

Virginia Maria “Jenny” Spencer of Pilot Mountain (DOJ)

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly on Friday morning sentenced Virginia Marie “Jenny” Spencer, 38, of Mount Pilot, to 3 months in federal prison and 3 months of supervised probation, her attorney, Allen Orenberg, confirmed in an email..

Spencer had pleaded guilty on Sept. 9 in an arrangement with prosecutors from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District Columbia to the charge that she paraded, demonstrated or picketed in the Capitol.

Four other charges were dropped: obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or rounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Her husband, Christopher Spencer, was arrested in January – the first person from North Carolina to be arrested in connection to the insurrection. He has pleaded not guilty to five charges.

The Spencers were at the Capitol with their 14-year-old son. You can read more here.

Four others from the Triad also are facing charges, and one of them, Anthony Joseph Scirica of Winston-Salem, pleaded guilty to a charge similar to Jenny Spencer’s and is to be sentenced on Jan. 20.

Five people involved have died during or after the attack that day, and about 140 police officers were injured. More than 725 people have been charged with crimes, and 150 have pleaded guilty.

A bipartisan House committee continues to investigate the events that led to that violence and the people behind it.