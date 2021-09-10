Pilot Mountain woman convicted for role in Capitol riot

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman faces up to six months in prison.

Virginia Spencer of Pilot Mountain pleaded guilty yesterday to one count of demonstrating in the Capitol Building.

This charge has a maximum sentence of six months in jail, as well as a $5000 fine.

Spencer is the first person from the Piedmont area to be convicted on charges related to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Spencer’s husband, Christopher Spencer, was the first North Carolinian to be charged in connection with the riots.

He’s due in court in October.