LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — More pigs are roaming the streets in Uptown Lexington this “hogiday” season.

“They’re cute. They’re just cute. Not a thing wrong with them,” said Lexington resident Johnathon Griffin.

Pigs are everywhere in Uptown Lexington. They are dressed up in a shirt, as a firefighter and even as bacon.

“Some of them even have babies now. Nice to see the story go along,” Griffin said.

20 years have gone by, and these pigs are an iconic part of Uptown Lexington. They are part of the Pigs in the City Project that features Lexington’s BBQ culture and local artists.

Visitors and residents are looking for these piggies.

“They give away more maps for pigs in the city than any other piece of literature that they give out,” Executive Director for Uptown Lexington Inc. Travis Stewart said.

“There’s one across the street that has this little rifle on the back of him over there in front of the Army-Navy store. And some of them are just colorful … They draw your attention to the color,” said a visitor from New Jersey Bill Wilkins.

There’s a total of 70 pigs. All of them are on display to celebrate home for the hogidays and the 20th anniversary of Pigs in the City.

The more pigs, the merrier. Their purpose is to bring more people to the uptown area and check out what Lexington has to offer.

“It’s one of those things … we just enjoy seeing them, and it’s good … We have a bunch of friends that have moved down into the Lexington area, so we get to come down and see them prior to the holidays,” Wilkins said.

“I hope they keep showing up all over … It’s nice to see they’re they’re going forward with them,” Griffin said.

You can check out all of the 70 pigs in Uptown Lexington. There will be maps that point out all the pigs at the Lexington Visitor Center.

The pigs will be out until Jan. 5.