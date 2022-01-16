Piedmont Triad road conditions: Here’s what police, EMS are reporting as snow falls Sunday

(WGHP) — We’re keeping up with police, EMS and Highway Patrol as wintry weather makes roads potentially dangerous on Sunday.

Gov. Roy Cooper and NC transportation officials said during a news conference on Saturday that you shouldn’t drive anywhere on Sunday unless you absolutely have to.

FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing says conditions will be hazardous throughout Sunday and most of Monday as well, especially Monday morning.

The following responses are as of 8 a.m. Sunday.

Alamance County

Snow is falling, but Alamance EMS says there are no street issues at the moment. Burlington and Graham police are seeing the same.

Davidson County

No major issues at the moment according to Davidson County dispatch.

Forsyth County

Forsyth EMS says they’re seeing snow but no weather issues.

In Winston-Salem, police responded to a crash on U.S. 421 at Interstate 40 after a car spun out.

Interstate 40 West near Silas Creek Parkway

Downtown Winston-Salem near Bailey Park

Guilford County

Guilford Metro EMS says they haven’t seen any crashes in the area yet.

A crash temporarily shut down the westbound lanes of West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro early Sunday morning. Police say a vehicle crashed into a utility pole at Freeman Mill Road. The road has since reopened.

High Point police say plows are on the roads and crews are laying down additional brine.

The below photos show what a difference two hours made along Interstate 74 in High Point.

About 6 a.m. — Interstate 74 in High Point, near Interstate 85 Business

About 8 a.m. — Interstate 74 in High Point, near Interstate 85

Montgomery County

No winter weather has been reported yet in Montgomery County.

Randolph County

While snow is coming down, no issues have been reported.

Rockingham County

Only flurries have been reported in Rockingham County.

Surry County

Snow is covering the ground. There were issues with one power line earlier in the morning.

Wilkes County

No wrecks have been reported in Wilkes County.

Yadkin County

Officials are seeing snow. No reports of crashes.