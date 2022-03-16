PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. (WGHP) — Downtown areas in the Piedmont Triad are making a comeback after months of uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

Vacant storefronts are now filled with new and old businesses alike.

“It was heartbreaking to see people who didn’t come out on the other end,” Jody Morphis, chef and owner of Blue Denim restaurant explained. “I almost broke down in tears because I think everything finally kind of bubbled up and the reality hit me.”

It’s the reality of a pandemic.

For Morphis whose business wasn’t doing in-person dining for at least a year and a half, reopening their doors to serve their customers is what they look forward to each day.

A positive sign is their neighbors, Lao Restaurant and Kitchen are making a comeback after closing their doors in August because of staffing issues.

Some owners say it’s an example that downtown Greensboro is back.

“It’s not even coming back to what it was. It’s surpassing that,” Morphis said.

Another business filling a prime vacancy on Elm Street is Fiber Space.

“We like to think of it as a coworking boutique,” said Sheena white, owner of Fiber Space.

The location formerly known as Aspen Boutique has transformed from selling clothing to a place where people can work remotely from.

“Just like business services, you get printer services, you get coffee and snacks,” White explained.

White said they’re fitting right into the vision of a vibrant downtown Greensboro.

“It’s been fun to see the other types of businesses that utilize downtown and make good on the Boro Program, that make good on the other businesses that are here. We have a grown a tight little community,” White said.

As for Lao, there’s no set date has been made to the public yet because they are still looking for staff.

There are openings for chefs, waiters, bartenders and hosts.

If you are interested, contact them at LaoBarGSO@gmail.com.

In Winston-Salem, Murphy’s Lunch & Breakfast Too is also re-opening its doors this spring.