(WGHP) — Temperatures climbed to the high 80s in some places today. Later this week, it will feel hotter than 100 degrees in our area.

On Monday in Lexington, a power outage gave more than 1,000 customers a taste of what it’s like to go without electricity.

“It went on for four to five hours, and it was terrible,” said Leroy R., a Lexington resident.

Leroy and his wife were home Monday when the Vineyards neighborhood in Lexington lost power along with hundreds of other people.

“People don’t know they need electricity until it’s gone,” Leroy said.

He has two dogs that had to hang out downstairs during the outage.

He says the neighborhood was in better shape than most. Some folks even got to head to the pool, but it was a reality check.

Those who are always without air conditioning, such as unhoused people or those who can’t afford air conditioning, have a place to go in the Triad thanks to the Salvation Army.

“Anyone can come and just take a break out of the heat,” said Captain Chris Raymer of the Salvation Army in Greensboro.

The Salvation Army opened its Greensboro cooling shelter at 1001 Freeman Mill Rd. on Monday. They’re open from 9 p.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays throughout the summer.

The cooling shelter has plenty of water available and comfortable chairs to rest in, and everyone is welcome.

The Salvation Army can also connect people with housing and utility assistance once they’re there and hopefully get them some help to ensure a few more cooler days in their future.

There is also a cooling shelter at the Salvation Army in High Point and at Hope House.