Piedmont Triad prepares for another round of weekend winter weather

(WGHP) — Triad city crews preparing for another wintery mix for the fourth time this year say they are more than ready to handle the load.

Officials say salt and brining trucks have been on the road throughout the day to get streets and underpasses pre-treated before any precipitation hits the ground.

Winston Salem Sr. Community Educator Randy Britton said crews will work 12-hour shifts to complete salting road work for drivers.

“The guys will come in at 7 o’clock tonight, and then a new group will come in at 7 a.m. in the morning, but once they come back in, they’ll pick up where the other group left off the brining,” Britton said.

Britton said Winston-Salem salt is not an issue. The city received a delivery order this past Monday from a local vendor in Dobson, North Carolina.

Officials said to keep a close eye on social media for potential delays in city services due to the weather.

Britton said plows will not touch the ground unless snow accumulates to two inches or more.

He said this is a rule as plows would damage the pavements and manholes in the ground if the snow and ice are not high enough.