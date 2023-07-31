(WGHP) — You may notice more officers and deputies in your neighborhood Tuesday night, but it’s not because they’re looking for suspects. They’re looking to make connections as part of the National Night Out.

On the first Tuesday of August, police departments and sheriff’s offices across the country celebrate with cookouts and other community activities.

Below you can find a rundown of some of the activities coming for the Piedmont Triad on Aug. 1, 2023.

Mackintosh Clubhouse

4210 Bonner Bridge

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Waterford Clubhouse

918 Tremore Club Drive

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Clubhouse*

2702 Monticello Court

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

3743 Tartan Lane

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Alamance Reserve

1720 Old Saint Marks Church Road

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

2203 Teal Court

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

2128 Cherry Court

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

915 Kimberly Road

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

2443 Hoskins Road

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

2192 Hoskins Road

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Burlington Christian Church

301 Trail Four

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Crowfield Townhomes

Building F, off of Malone Road and Crowfield Court

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Greystone Condos

3027 Maple Ave., L1/L2

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Burlington Homes

507 Everett St.

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Alamance Plaza

111 Maple Ave.

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

236 Highland Ave.

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Dream Center

1423 N. Church St.

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Glen Hope Church

911 North Ave.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Morrowtown Community Gardens

642 S. Mebane St.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Glen Raven Mills

Raven Road and Cadiz St.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

404 Union Ave.

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

BHA Crump Village

1229 Chandler Court

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Curry Hayes Homes

422 Lincoln St.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

VFW

634 W. Webb Ave.

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

400 Block Fountain Place

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

522 Trollinger St.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Woodridge Apartments

1620 Morningside Drive

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Clemmons West Pool

3376 Middlebrook Drive, Clemmons

Covington Park

7450 Church St., Rural Hall

Shallowford Square

6555 Shallowford Square, Lewisville

Runnymede Neighborhood

8815 Homewood Drive, Lewisville

Vershire Ave Playground

4002 Vershire Ave.

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

McCulloch Street Park

301 E. McCulloch St.

6 p.m.

Benbow Park

South Side Blvd.

6 p.m.

Dorothy Brown Park

701 Dorothy Brown St.

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Barber Park Event Center

Barber Park Drive

6 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

Sternberger Park

715 Summit Ave.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Eastside Community Center

429 Gillispie St.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Steelman Park

925 Highland Ave.

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Park at Yale Street

Yale Street

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Idlewood/Latham Park

811 West Wendover Ave.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

LPNA National Night Out

Lindley Park Recreation Center Park Terrace

6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Nealtown Park

805 Nealtown Road

4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Windsor Center

1601 East Gate City Blvd.

6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Park Area

3600 block of Starmount Drive

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Peterson Avenue

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Daniel Park

410 Mimosa Drive

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

AT&T

816 Friendly Center Road

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Guilford Baptist Church

5904 West Market St.

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church

408 E. MLK Jr. Drive

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Refuel Station

2410 East Market St.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

St. John UMC

1304 Merrit Drive

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Oakview Citizens Council

Oakview Recreation Center

503 James Road

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

In honor of National Night Out, the Oakview Citizens Council will host “Get the Scoop on Cancer Screening,” an event including free Sweet Carolina ice cream and the opportunity to learn more about lung cancer screenings.

Saddlebrook Neighborhood HOA

Gazebo at the intersection of Rosemont Drive and Rosemont Court (near River Landing)

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Newgate Garden Apartments

605 Granby Ave.

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Williamsburg Terrace Neighborhood

Cul-de-sac of Williamsburg Terrace

1109 Raleigh Court

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Oak Ranch

Playground

6200 Old Plank Road

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

High Point Museum

1859 E. Lexington Ave.

7:30-End of Movie

The High Point Museum will host a free outdoor screening of “El Dorado.”

Conrad Memorial Baptist Church

1920 N. Centennial St.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Deep River Villas HOA

2784 Waterstone Loop

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Riverview Townhomes

3623 Rising River Lane

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Carson Stout

1900 Fern Ave.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Life on Lexington

620 E Lexington Ave.

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Washington Street Community Association

738 Washington St.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Williams Memorial CME Church

3400 Triangle Lake

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Williams Memorial will celebrate with a citywide prayer vigil at the church with pastors from throughout the community. The church says it will be praying to “stop the violence in all surrounding communities starting with High Point. We have and are losing too many people to gun violence.”

Fieldstone Apartments

510 Quaker Creek Drive

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Grace Outreach Ministry

711 W. Holt St.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Ashbury Square Apartments

202 Ashbury Blvd.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Supper Club Mobile Home Park

211 Supperclub Road

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Deerfield Apartments

600 Deerfield Terrace

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Town and Country Recreation Center

3330 Briarcliffe Road

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Five neighborhood watch groups will jointly host this National Night Out event featuring live entertainment, a community potluck and arts and crafts. Visit the Town and Country Neighborhood Association Website to RSVP or for more details.