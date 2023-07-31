(WGHP) — You may notice more officers and deputies in your neighborhood Tuesday night, but it’s not because they’re looking for suspects. They’re looking to make connections as part of the National Night Out.
On the first Tuesday of August, police departments and sheriff’s offices across the country celebrate with cookouts and other community activities.
Below you can find a rundown of some of the activities coming for the Piedmont Triad on Aug. 1, 2023.
Burlington
Mackintosh Clubhouse
4210 Bonner Bridge
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Waterford Clubhouse
918 Tremore Club Drive
7 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Clubhouse*
2702 Monticello Court
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
3743 Tartan Lane
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Alamance Reserve
1720 Old Saint Marks Church Road
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
2203 Teal Court
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
2128 Cherry Court
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
915 Kimberly Road
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
2443 Hoskins Road
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
2192 Hoskins Road
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Burlington Christian Church
301 Trail Four
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Crowfield Townhomes
Building F, off of Malone Road and Crowfield Court
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Greystone Condos
3027 Maple Ave., L1/L2
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Burlington Homes
507 Everett St.
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Alamance Plaza
111 Maple Ave.
5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
236 Highland Ave.
6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Dream Center
1423 N. Church St.
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Glen Hope Church
911 North Ave.
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Morrowtown Community Gardens
642 S. Mebane St.
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Glen Raven Mills
Raven Road and Cadiz St.
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
404 Union Ave.
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
BHA Crump Village
1229 Chandler Court
4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Curry Hayes Homes
422 Lincoln St.
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
VFW
634 W. Webb Ave.
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
400 Block Fountain Place
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
522 Trollinger St.
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Woodridge Apartments
1620 Morningside Drive
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Forsyth County
Clemmons West Pool
3376 Middlebrook Drive, Clemmons
Covington Park
7450 Church St., Rural Hall
Shallowford Square
6555 Shallowford Square, Lewisville
Runnymede Neighborhood
8815 Homewood Drive, Lewisville
Greensboro
Vershire Ave Playground
4002 Vershire Ave.
6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
McCulloch Street Park
301 E. McCulloch St.
6 p.m.
Benbow Park
South Side Blvd.
6 p.m.
Dorothy Brown Park
701 Dorothy Brown St.
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Barber Park Event Center
Barber Park Drive
6 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.
Sternberger Park
715 Summit Ave.
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Eastside Community Center
429 Gillispie St.
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Steelman Park
925 Highland Ave.
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Park at Yale Street
Yale Street
6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Idlewood/Latham Park
811 West Wendover Ave.
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
LPNA National Night Out
Lindley Park Recreation Center Park Terrace
6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Nealtown Park
805 Nealtown Road
4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Windsor Center
1601 East Gate City Blvd.
6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Park Area
3600 block of Starmount Drive
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Peterson Avenue
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Daniel Park
410 Mimosa Drive
6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
AT&T
816 Friendly Center Road
12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Guilford Baptist Church
5904 West Market St.
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church
408 E. MLK Jr. Drive
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Refuel Station
2410 East Market St.
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
St. John UMC
1304 Merrit Drive
6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
High Point
Oakview Citizens Council
Oakview Recreation Center
503 James Road
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
In honor of National Night Out, the Oakview Citizens Council will host “Get the Scoop on Cancer Screening,” an event including free Sweet Carolina ice cream and the opportunity to learn more about lung cancer screenings.
Saddlebrook Neighborhood HOA
Gazebo at the intersection of Rosemont Drive and Rosemont Court (near River Landing)
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Newgate Garden Apartments
605 Granby Ave.
4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Williamsburg Terrace Neighborhood
Cul-de-sac of Williamsburg Terrace
1109 Raleigh Court
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Oak Ranch
Playground
6200 Old Plank Road
5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
High Point Museum
1859 E. Lexington Ave.
7:30-End of Movie
The High Point Museum will host a free outdoor screening of “El Dorado.”
Conrad Memorial Baptist Church
1920 N. Centennial St.
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Deep River Villas HOA
2784 Waterstone Loop
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Riverview Townhomes
3623 Rising River Lane
7 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Carson Stout
1900 Fern Ave.
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Life on Lexington
620 E Lexington Ave.
5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Washington Street Community Association
738 Washington St.
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Williams Memorial CME Church
3400 Triangle Lake
6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Williams Memorial will celebrate with a citywide prayer vigil at the church with pastors from throughout the community. The church says it will be praying to “stop the violence in all surrounding communities starting with High Point. We have and are losing too many people to gun violence.”
Mebane
Fieldstone Apartments
510 Quaker Creek Drive
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Grace Outreach Ministry
711 W. Holt St.
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Ashbury Square Apartments
202 Ashbury Blvd.
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Supper Club Mobile Home Park
211 Supperclub Road
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Deerfield Apartments
600 Deerfield Terrace
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Winston-Salem
Town and Country Recreation Center
3330 Briarcliffe Road
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Five neighborhood watch groups will jointly host this National Night Out event featuring live entertainment, a community potluck and arts and crafts. Visit the Town and Country Neighborhood Association Website to RSVP or for more details.