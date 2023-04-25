GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For years, Greensboro leaders have talked about making Piedmont Triad International Airport a hub for the aerospace industry.

Now, Marshall Aerospace plans to build a facility there. It joins companies like Boom Supersonic, Haeco, Honda and FedEx.

Marshall Aerospace maintains, repairs and overhauls C-130 tactical transport aircraft. They’re typically used in the military for medical evacuations and to carry cargo. The good thing about them is they can pretty much land anywhere even without a runway.

There’s a business in the Triad that makes C-130 parts. The owner is optimistic about what this new facility could mean for his company.

Daniel Shoaf knows C-130 tactical transport aircraft. He spent years in the cockpit of one during his time in the military.

“Having spent my whole career at C-130 bases and listening to the four fans of freedom overhead, I’m really excited,” he said.

He’s excited Marshall Aerospace is bringing 240 new jobs to help PTI become a leader in the aviation industry.

“I think they’re coming to the right place, right, skill set, the right runways, the right airspace,” Shoaf said.

Airport leaders are also looking forward to the new opportunity.

Shoaf is a veteran and the CEO and owner of DaVinci Aerospace. His Greensboro-based business makes C-130 parts for the U.S. Department of Defense. Shoaf hopes his company and others like it in the area can partner with Marshall to work on aircraft.

“I’m hopeful that with some of my engineering and pilot experience in the background that they’ll look to us to help them with their C-130 support locally,” he said.

It will help his small company grow and the region become an aviation industry destination.

“If the governor hasn’t announced it yet, which he hasn’t, I’d love for him to stick his flag right in the middle of the Triad at our airport and say ‘this is the new aerospace place for you guys to come to,'” Shoaf said.

This won’t be the last announcement for PTI.

FOX8 was told to expect some in the future about other companies coming to the more than 1,000-acre aerospace campus, which is the site of the future Marshall and Boom Supersonic facilities.