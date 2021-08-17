Piedmont Triad school system reverses course on mask policy amid surging cases

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad school district has reversed its decision on masks.

In July, the Davie County Schools Board of Education voted to make masks optional for students and staff.

Monday, the superintendent announced that the board had re-evaluated and decided to require masks for all students and staff effective immediately.

In a video posted to their YouTube, superintendent Jeff Wallace says the COVID-19 situation in the county has changed dramatically since the first vote, which factored into their decision to reverse course.

Wallace says cases are so high in Davie County that it could lead to classrooms being quarantined or entire schools shut down.

Davie County Schools is the first Piedmont Triad district to reverse its masking decision.

Davidson, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin County Schools have all made masks optional for the 2021-2022 school year.