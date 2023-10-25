HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — With so much rapid growth, it’s hard to keep track of how many new businesses are heading to the Triad.

During the annual state of the region event at Congdon Yards in High Point Tuesday night several local leaders including the CEO of the Piedmont Triad Partnership, Michael Fox, shared news about the hundreds of businesses on the way.

“We’ve had four incredible announcements. Four at the large mega sites. Boom Supersonic, Toyota , and Wolfspeed,” Fox said.

All these businesses will not only bring jobs and people, but homes, grocery stores, restaurants and more sports.

In 2024 the president of Carolina Core Football Club, Andy Smith, will bring the regions first professional soccer club to High Point.

“We’ve seen 50 businesses move in to this facility [Congdon Yards] in the last month. It’s been exciting since this has been open. Our family loves being here. It’s been enjoyable for all of us,” Smtih said.

Fox says this is just the beginning and the impact will be generational.

“I mean there are people that aren’t even born yet that are going to work at that Toyota plant. It’s going to be materially change the lives of their families because it’s great wages, it’s great benefits and it’ll keep people who otherwise leave the area to find a good job,” Fox says.

Though some of these companies Fox listed are just now starting construction, he says it could take years until we see the full economic impact.