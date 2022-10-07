DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Football, at its core, is a game of numbers. At some local schools, however, participation numbers haven’t been trending in the right direction. According to a new report released by the National Federation of State High School Associations, our local schools, and North Carolina as a whole, are not alone.

That said, while national participation dropped by 4% compared to pre-pandemic levels, North Carolina’s decline is more dramatic.

“People haven’t wanted to play football or any other sport just because they have so many other things going on,” said Tripp Honeycutt, head football coach at South Davidson High School.

According to the report, North Carolina experienced a 9.1% decline in the 2021-2022 school year compared to the 2018-2019 survey. Women’s sports, meanwhile, were even worse with a 12.5% decline in that time period.

“Data for the two COVID-impacted years shows a significant adjustment in student participation trends. With sport seasons shortened, moved from their traditional time of the year, and in many cases, overlapping with other sports, the NCHSAA data from 2020-21 indicates many student-athletes chose to focus their participation, or not participate during the impacted season,” the North Carolina High School Athletic Association said. “Examples of this impact include a 5000 student-athlete decline in football participation with nine schools not fielding a program in the sport. The Indoor Track season being canceled saw over 11 thousand student-athletes not participate in that sport for the 2020-21 academic year. Men’s Lacrosse saw a decline of 14 programs and 34.3% less student-athletes participate while the Women’s game experienced a decline of four programs and 22% of student-athletes.”

Last year, South Davidson football’s participation was at an all-time low, Honeycutt said.

“Last year they finished with 19,” he added. “So, I think last year was their lowest.”

When he took the job, Honeycutt said he changed his approach to recruiting.

“When I got the job, I said if we can get 50 kids, 25 on JV and Varsity, that’s kind of the number that I’m aiming for,” he detailed.

With a mere 400 students in the school, and 190 of them being boys, he says there are currently 44 players between the JV and Varsity teams at the school.

“I just kept harping to them that we’re going to try to change the program, not just for a one-year basis, but for a program for years to come, and for that to happen, we have to get more and more kids out here,” Honeycutt said.

And change things he did.

“We were successful early,” Honeycutt said, referencing the team’s three wins so far this season. “More successful than they’ve been in the past couple years and more than any kid basically in the program had been in their time at South.”

Honeycutt said he’s taking the approach of getting to kids before they enter high school, letting younger players and their coaches know they’re going to be wanted at the next level.

“I would say anything below twenty will make a coach look at the locker room before a game and say, ‘man, do we really want to do this right now with this group,’” he said.

Still, Honeycutt has heard of other schools with historically strong programs that have had to call off certain seasons.

“North Davidson’s girls’ sports in general have been very successful for a long time, and I talked to the softball coach and they didn’t have a JV softball team two years ago, and that was kind of unheard of,” he said.

On the South Davidson team, there are still tactics which at certain levels, and certainly within other programs, are largely unheard of. For example, putting the leader of an offense on the other side of the ball as well.

“I’m a quarterback and a strong safety on defense,” said junior Tanner Delattre. “I’ve never been a quarterback until this year, I’ve always been a running back, strong safety, middle linebacker, you name it I played it.”

Yet, despite the recruiting efforts on behalf of the coaches and players, there are still “program changers” roaming the halls of South Davidson, according to Honeycutt.

“We have big kids that really need to come out. We also have really fast kids that are scared to get hit,” Delattre said. “We have a 6’5” kid that doesn’t play. Like 280 [pounds]. We need him.”

The good news, Honeycutt added, is those students are still underclassmen. It’s his hope those new recruitment efforts and his upward participation trend can fend off the state-wide participation reduction.

“It’s not always going to be easy, we’re not going to win every football game,” Honeycutt said. “But having the opportunity to play something that you love is something I never took for granted and I hope that they don’t as well.”