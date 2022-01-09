Piedmont Hall testing site at Greensboro Coliseum offers seamless path to COVID-19 results

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, testing has become more scarce. Some people in the Triad have been waiting for weeks just to get a testing appointment.

Thanks to the new testing site at the Greensboro Coliseum, 2,000 of them were able to get tested Saturday.

Nona Pryor was one of those people. She’s been under the weather and waiting to get a test for the last three weeks.

“I’ve looked for appointments and every appointment that I could find was more than a week or 10 days out,” Pryor said. “It’s been enraging because I’ve registered twice and gone somewhere and had an eight-hour car wait and a six-hour car wait in which I just walked away.”

She says Saturday’s experience was seamless.

“It was awesome. Everybody was kind. They sent you right to the places. There was no line. You went right in and moved instantly. You didn’t even have time to sit down and take a deep breath,” she said.

The testing site at Piedmont Hall—located in the Greensboro Coliseum—was a partnership between the Guilford County Health Department, Cone Health and Mako Medical. This new site comes as a response to the increased demand for testing. The hope for local health officials is that covid tests will be more accessible for everyone.

Testing continues Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pre-registration is strongly recommended.