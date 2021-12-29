Piedmont families hope murders of their loved ones will be solved

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Families across the Piedmont Triad hope for closure after loved ones were murdered this year.

There are 28 unsolved murders in Greensboro and two in High Point. Two of the unsolved murders include Pastor Robert Booth Sr. and Alan Tran.

“We live our life with this for the rest of our lives without him,” said Megan Tran, the sister of Alan Tran. “We’re currently living in the unknown, and it hurts a lot not knowing.”

Tran said the holidays will never be the same without her younger brother.

“Coming into the New Year and not having him here to celebrate with us is going to be really hard,” she said.

There were more questions than answers on July 19 when 19-year-old Alan Tran disappeared after leaving his home in Jamestown.

His car was spotted engulfed in flames at an apartment complex the next day.

“We wait because we’re understanding for them. But at the same time, there’s that emotional aspect where you just want to know,” Tran said.

After a three-day search, his body was found 22 miles from his home on the side of Lake Brandt Road in Greensboro.

“There is still an unknown to that part of who did it of why they did it because, even at the end of the day, even if we find that out he is no longer here with us,” she said. “They took a future from him, a love of family for us.”

Tran hopes for justice but says it won’t bring her little brother back.

“I never felt that I would outlive a sibling. He always shared that he had future plans and we always looked forward to that,” Tran said. “I enjoyed watching him grow up to be the person he was, and I looked forward to his growth even more, but that was taken away from us.”

Deneka Booth feels the same way about the murder of her son.

“I don’t know if the why will ever be answered,” Booth said. “I just find it traumatizing that this is almost seen as normal.”

On May 25, Pastor Robert Booth Sr. was shot and killed outside his home on Ardale Drive in High Point.

“It stopped our world as a family,” she said. “We all had to stop, and I don’t think anyone is ready for that kind of grief.”

The 25-year-old’s life was about to change. He was a father of a little boy, recently became an ordained minister and proposed to his girlfriend days before he was shot.

Family members told FOX8 he was sharing the love of God when the trigger was pulled.

“He thought ‘if I could speak into these people, maybe…we could do something different,’ and that didn’t happen this time,” she said.

While the people behind both murders are still free, the families say they’ll try to heal.

“I do believe justice will come one day, and they’re going to have to pay for what they did, and that’s going to affect their families as well,” Booth said. “It’s best I believe for them to come forward, to fess up what they did and why they did it.”

If you know anything about these cases you are asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.