GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple agencies responded after a pickup truck rolled into Graham-Mebane Lake on Monday, according to a Graham Police Department news release.

At 8:14 a.m., Graham officers responded to the Graham-Mebane Lake when they were told about a vehicle in the lake.

A Ford Ranger pickup truck was parked in the parking lot and rolled into the water. No one was in the truck.

The Graham Fire Department, Alamance County Emergency Management, Alamance County Rescue and the City of Graham Water Department also responded.

The scene has since been cleared by police and fire officials and turned over to Emergency Management.

ACEM officials said measures were taken to contain the spill of hazardous materials.

They said updates about the cleanup process will be released.