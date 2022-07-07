GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are looking for information after a driver crashed into the fence around Graham’s downtown Confederate monument.

Police say a white pick-up truck with ladder recks hit the fence surrounding the statue in Court Square at 4:26 a.m. on Wednesday. The truck then drove away. Security cameras were able to capture an image of the scene.

Police say it was a low-speed collision, and it’s possible the driver was impaired.

Investigators do not have any evidence to suggest the crash was intentional.

Anyone that has information is asked to contact the Graham Police Department or Alamance County Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.

The 8-foot-tall steel fence was added in April 2021, according to The Alamance News, as the spot became the focus of protests with activists calling for its statue removal.

In 2020, more than 50 community leaders, including the mayors of Burlington, Mebane, Gibsonville and Green Level and the president of Elon University, called on the Alamance County Board of Commissioners and Graham City Council to move the Confederate monument. The commissioners replied that, per the board’s attorney, the county did not have the authority to move the statue.