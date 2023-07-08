BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A park in Burlington was flooded after storms rolled through the Triad on Saturday afternoon.
In the video and photos, you can see a softball field totally soaked from the downpour of rain.
Alamance County and Guilford County were under a Flash Flood Warning throughout the afternoon on Saturday with up to 4 inches of rain touching down, according to the National Weather Service.
Doppler radar showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain across both counties. The Flash Flood Warning ended at 4:45 p.m.