BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A park in Burlington was flooded after storms rolled through the Triad on Saturday afternoon.

In the video and photos, you can see a softball field totally soaked from the downpour of rain.

Alamance County and Guilford County were under a Flash Flood Warning throughout the afternoon on Saturday with up to 4 inches of rain touching down, according to the National Weather Service.

Courtesy of Malissa Ledford

Doppler radar showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain across both counties. The Flash Flood Warning ended at 4:45 p.m.