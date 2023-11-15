RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing into Red Zone Sports Bar and Grill in Randleman, according to police.

At about 10:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of a crash at Red Zone, located at 725 South Main Street.

Police say Peyton Alley Clark, 27, got into her vehicle and quickly hit the gas, lost control in the gravel parking lot and hit the building.

Red Zone Sports Bar and Grill left with damage after vehicle crashes into building. (WGHP) Red Zone Sports Bar and Grill left with damage after vehicle crashes into building. (Submitted photo) Red Zone Sports Bar and Grill left with damage after vehicle crashes into building. (Submitted photo)

Clark has been charged with driving while intoxicated.

The bar says an employee tried to stop her from driving, but the woman allegedly refused to comply and shut the car door on them.

Bar Manager Laurra Simpson estimates that repairs will cost $20,000 or more and take a least a month before the bar can reopen.

“The wages of the employees are being lost because, for a lot of us, this is our only job,” Simpson said. “There’s no sales coming in, and this is our busiest time of the year. We’re supposed to have ‘Friendsgiving’ next week with all of our friends and employees, and we don’t have a way to do that now. It’s just sad, and I feel like nobody is being held responsible for it. We lost a lot.”