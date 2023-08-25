LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A home in Lexington was left heavily damaged after a fire erupted Thursday night, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

At about 9:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Sunnyside Drive.

Crews found the home “engulfed in flames.” Firefighters immediately began fighting back the flames, hoping to prevent more damage to the structure.

When crews were able to get inside, they did not find any people.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames and cleared the scene shortly after 1 a.m. Despite their efforts, the home suffered significant smoke, fire and water damage and was deemed uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.