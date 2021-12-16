Photos show extent of damage after fire at Starmount High School football field

  • (Credit: Yadkin County Schools Superintendent Todd Martin)
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire damaged the football field at Starmount High School on Thursday afternoon.

Photos sent in by Yadkin County Schools Superintendent Todd Martin showed the extent of the damage after the fire.

Martin said shortly after 2 p.m., a fire at an adjacent property spread to the football field.

With the grass on the field dead, the fire was able to spread quickly, Martin said.

Martin did not think any structures were damaged and he said it shouldn’t impact anything they do at the school athletically this time of year.

No injuries were reported.

