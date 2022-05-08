WENTWORTH, N.C. (WGHP) — The home of Evelyn Conner, currently the Mayor Pro Tem of Wentworth, suffered heavy damage during Friday’s tornado.

The National Weather Service says that the tornado that touched down in Rockingham County had maximum winds of 110 mph.

The Conner Home fell victim, being struck by trees knocked down by the powerful winds.

FOX8’s Tyler Hardin reports that Conner and her husband were stuck in the home for nearly 24 hours because of downed trees in the area.

A crane is now on the scene to assist in clearing the fallen trees from the area.

The Conner family is just one of the many in Rockingham County who were affected by Friday’s tornado.

If assistance or sheltering is needed, contact Rockingham County Emergency Communications at (336) 634-3300.