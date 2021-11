Fire near U.S. 220 Business and Drum Street (Courtesy of Westside Fire & Rescue)

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire left behind the charred remains of a mobile home Sunday morning in Randolph County.

At about 9:39 a.m. Sunday, fire crews responded to a structure fire in the area of U.S. 220 Business and Drum Street, according to Westfield Fire and Rescue.

At the scene, crews found an abandoned mobile home engulfed in fire.

The Ulah Volunteer Fire Department and Westside Fire worked together to put out the fire.