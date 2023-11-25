ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The cause of a fire at the Carolina Mill is currently being investigated by authorities.

The Burlington Fire Department says that a working fire at the Carolina Mill was reported at around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

The building was “totally destroyed,” according to Burlington FD. No one was inside and the building has been vacant for years.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says they were called out to the scene of the fire to assist.

The ACSO’s CSI team took photos of the scene that will be used if investigative responsibility is handed to them. However, the Alamance County Fire Marshall is currently handling the investigation.

Deputies say the building was old and had oil on the floor that helped the fire get extremely hot.

Several floors of the building collapsed and the fire marshall says that it will be weeks before investigators will be able to enter the destroyed building and conduct a proper investigation.

The delay is due to hot spots and structural concerns for safety.

The Faucette Fire Department says that at one point the fire went to the 3-alarm level but it has since been contained to the structure.

12 fire departments as well as several other Alamance County agencies responded to the fire as well as the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Faucette FD says that it took around four hours to get the fire under control and that no one was injured as a result.

The vacant building was around 30,000 square feet in size and is considered to be a complete loss.

Faucette Fire Chief Jimmy Westbrook says there are no indications about the cause of the fire and investigators are not able to determine it is suspicious in nature.

The Graham Fire Department says that roughly 290,000 gallons of water were used to battle the fire in a massive water shuttle operation by the Alamance County Fire Tanker Task Force.

There is no further information available at this time.

This is a developing story.