1 entrapped, extricated from vehicle in Archdale head-on crash

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guil-Rand Fire Department responded to the scene of a head-on crash.

Firefighters say that two cars collided head-on at Hoover Hill Road and Snyder Country Road.

At the scene, firefighters discovered a person trapped inside their vehicle and they were extricated quickly.

Hoover Hill Road is shut down temporarily as a result of the crash.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.