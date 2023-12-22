GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The United States revoked a Canadian man’s citizenship more than a decade after he was sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes that occurred before he illegally gained citizenship.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina announced on Wednesday that U.S. District Court Judge Catherine C. Eagles had revoked the U.S. citizenship of Gaetan Joseph Helard Lecompte, 60.

“The court’s order was based on its finding that Lecompte lacked the good moral character required to naturalize because he had fraudulently concealed numerous sexual offenses in order to illegally procure citizenship,” the attorney’s office said in a news release.

In his naturalization application on July 17, 2009, Lecompte said under penalty of perjury that he had not committed any crimes or offenses that he was not arrested for. On Oct. 5, 2009, he was again asked in person by a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officer, and, while under oath, he again said that he had never committed any crimes or offenses that he was not arrested for.

Lecompte took the Oath of Allegiance and was granted U.S. citizenship on Oct. 29, 2009.

Lecompte later confessed to sex crimes involving five children between the years of 1991 and 2005, and, on Aug. 1, 2011, he was convicted in Forsyth County of 52 felony offenses, including statutory rape, first-degree sex offense with a child, indecent liberties with a child and dissemination of obscene materials to a minor. He was sentenced to life.

Immigration did not know about the crimes when Lecompte was granted citizenship in 2009, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina.

ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations Division investigated the case as part of Operation False Haven, which the attorney’s office described as “an ongoing initiative designed to aggressively target child molesters and other egregious felons who fraudulently obtained citizenship.”