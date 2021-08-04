Petition opposing Tanglewood Park event center garners more than 1,200 signatures

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A project proposal to build a multi-use event center in the heart of Tanglewood Park has garnered pushback from neighbors.

Forsyth County Commissioners are looking to use a part of the voter-approved 2016 parks and recreation facilities bond to build a 50,000 square foot, $5 million event center at Tanglewood Park.

The idea was met with opposition from more than 1,200 signatures in an online petition. People who live around the park, famous for the Festival of Lights, raised concerns at two community meetings with county leaders.

“We were really blindsided that there was so much public opposition when we moved it forward,” said Dudley Watts, the Forsyth County manager. “It’s a neat opportunity for the right place, but it’s got to go at the right place.”

Watts told FOX8 a review board considered several properties across the county for the event center

Tanglewood Park met most of the needs to build the event center, including existing infrastructure, an event management set-up, and an equestrian background.

In the proposal an event center, parking lots and barns would be built on pastures currently used by horses.

“It will be a beautiful venue for gathering and hopefully flexible enough that you can have lots of different kinds of events there,” he said.

An event center would be a change Melissa Binder never expected when she moved into the Clemmons West Neighborhood. It would be within eyeshot of her backyard.

“We moved here a year and a half ago,” she said. “We have young kids and if the value of our home goes down, that’s a big hit for us trying to save money for educating our kids.”

Binder is also concerned about a possible increase in traffic, noise from the events, flooding, and the lack of privacy in her backyard.

“There is no way to make a 50,000 square foot expo center serene,” Binder said. “It’s going to change the spirit and the feel of the park and it’s smack in the middle of the park.”

Watts told FOX8 the proposal for an events center is not off the table. Staff plan to look at other areas in Tanglewood Park and parts of the county for a possible location.

“We do need to give a fair shake to folks who do want it and we’re going to do some surveying to try to understand the depth of that,” Watts said.

Watts said there’s no legal obligation to build an events center or timeline for the current proposal. If there is no desire for an events center, then the money may be used for other county projects.