Person walking on NC 49 shoulder killed in hit-and-run in Alamance County, troopers say

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person walking on the shoulder of N.C. 49 was killed in a hit-and-run in Alamance County, according to Highway Patrol.

At 12:43 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a deadly crash on N.C. 49, near Donelson Way, in Alamance County.

Troopers say an unknown vehicle was heading north on N.C. 49 when it hit a person who was walking on the right shoulder.

Investigations believe the crash happened on Friday evening.

Highway Patrol says the suspect vehicle will have damage to the front or front right.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Highway Patrol by dialing *HP(47) anytime or the State Highway Patrol office in Alamance County during normal business hours at (336) 570-6809.