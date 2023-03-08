ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement is responding after a “suspicious” person tried to get into the back door of an Alamance County elementary school.

According to a representative from ABSS, a person tried to get through the back door at Highland Elementary and was met by the SRO.

Burlington Police Department was made aware of the situation and have increased patrols. District SROs have been notified, but no other incidents have been reported in the Burlington city limits.

Officials with the Graham Police Department were also made aware of the person and have increased patrols around schools in Graham, though no similar incidents have happened in Graham.

Haw River Police Department confirmed they also received a call about a man on the property of Grace Academy School around 10:30 a.m. They say the suspect was described as an “African American male, possibly mid-30s, behaving erratically.”

Haw River officers and Alamance County deputies attempted to find the suspect, but he had already left the area. The suspect didn’t make contact with students or staff at Grace Academy School and the campus was on a “soft lockdown.”

The investigation is on-going between multiple agencies.