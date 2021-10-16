Person taken to hospital after shooting on Veasley Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro on Friday, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Veasley Street on a report of a shooting. The release did not specify a time the shooting was reported.

When officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.