GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro on Friday evening, according to Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Twain Road around 6:40 p.m.

There is no word on the condition of the victim or what led up to the shooting.

Police said they are not looking for a suspect but it is unclear if anyone is in custody.