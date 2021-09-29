Person taken to hospital after shooting on Philips Avenue in Greensboro

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Greensboro police car (WGHP file photo)

Greensboro police car (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, according to Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn.

The shooting was reported at 3:24 p.m. in the 2300 block of Philips Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found one victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter