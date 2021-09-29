Person taken to hospital after shooting on Philips Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, according to Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn.

The shooting was reported at 3:24 p.m. in the 2300 block of Philips Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found one victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.