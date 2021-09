GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro on Friday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The shooting was reported in the 2700 block of Patio Place at 9:08 p.m.

Officers found a gunshot victim who was taken to the hospital for treatment. The victim is in stable condition, according to the release.

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.