Person taken to hospital after shooting on Pasadena Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Around 2 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Pasadena Street on a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found one gunshot victim.
The victim was taken to the hospital and there is no word on their condition, but a Greensboro police spokesperson said the victim’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
No suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.