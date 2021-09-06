Person taken to hospital after shooting on Pasadena Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Around 2 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Pasadena Street on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one gunshot victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital and there is no word on their condition, but a Greensboro police spokesperson said the victim’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.