GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital on Tuesday night after a shooting in Greensboro, according to Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn.

The shooting was reported in the 4200 block of Kildare Drive around 10:40 p.m.

There is no word on the victim’s condition or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.