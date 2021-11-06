Person taken to hospital after shooting in Greensboro on Adams Farm Parkway

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in the hospital following a shooting in Greensboro on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 4:57 p.m., police responded to Adams Farm Parkway when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found a gunshot victim who was taken to a hospital.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.