Person suffering life-threatening injuries after shooting on Phillips Ave in Greensboro

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A person is in the hospital after a late-night shooting.

According to police, they responded to the TV Barbershop in the 1600 block of Phillips Avenue after calls of a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived they found a person with life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a hospital. No additional information on their condition or suspect information was released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter