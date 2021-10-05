Person suffering life-threatening injuries after shooting on Phillips Ave in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A person is in the hospital after a late-night shooting.

According to police, they responded to the TV Barbershop in the 1600 block of Phillips Avenue after calls of a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived they found a person with life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a hospital. No additional information on their condition or suspect information was released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.