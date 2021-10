GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to a late-night stabbing in Greensboro.

Police say they were called to the 8400 block of Triad Drive just after 1 a.m. in reference to an assault. When they arrived they located someone with multiple stab wounds.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.